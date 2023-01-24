Congratulations to Caitlin Bailie of Newport for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

