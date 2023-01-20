Bretton Woods, New Hampshire’s largest ski area located at Omni Mount Washington Resort, has recently re-introduced some of its top outdoor winter recreational activities following its 2022-23 Ski Season opening. These activities, which were temporarily on a hiatus due to the Pandemic, include Fat Tire Biking, Snowshoe Expedition, Après Ski, Snowshoeing, The Slopeside Climbing Wall, Snow Tubing, and Nordic Skiing.

Tatum Scheibler, an experienced outdoor leader in the disciplines of ice climbing, mountain biking, and backpacking, will be leading new guided tours for activities such as Fat Tire Biking and the Snowshoe Expedition. Scheibler will lead participants into the Bretton Woods Ski Area and the White Mountain National Forest.

Recently ranked by SKI Magazine in the 2023 Reader’s Resort Survey among ‘Top 50 Resorts in North America’, Bretton Woods is #4 in the US, #2 Overall in the East and #1 in New Hampshire, and #1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts. The resort boasts 464 acres of skiing and snowboarding on 63 trails and 35 glades, and continues to improve its top-ranked grooming and snowmaking capabilities with a new Pisten Bully 400 and new high-efficiency snowmaking tower guns.

Additional Bretton Woods highlights include its Canopy Tour, which is celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year, New Hampshire’s only 8-passenger Scenic Gondola, and the 2020 debut of the stunning mountain-top Rosebrook Lodge, which has quickly become a premier location for special events and weddings in addition to providing top-level dining and skiing services. Bretton Woods will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary next year in its 2023-24 Ski Season.

New & Returning Winter Recreational Activities at Bretton Woods:

Après Ski: The resort is bringing back Après ski for a season-long celebration at Slopeside Pub. From live music and giveaways to vendors and promoters will be available on the 3rd level of the Bretton Woods Base Lodge.

The Slopeside Climbing Wall: The Slopeside Climbing Wall is 624-square feet of indoor rock climbing, located on the Slopeside level of the Bretton Woods Base Lodge. The 30-foot tall climbing wall offers a variety of routes on modular handholds and artificial rock with a 300-square foot bouldering cave complements the climbing wall.

Nordic Skiing: Experience classical and skate skiing as well as snowshoeing on trails prepared with state-of-the-art grooming. Visit on-trail destinations including a warming cabin on Porcupine Trail and the lift-served Mount Stickney Cabin.

Snowshoeing: Guests can follow groomed Nordic trails or make their own path through deep untouched snow, take in Presidential Range vistas, explore along the Ammonoosuc River, or trek over the high-country snowshoe trails along the ridgeline of the Bretton Woods Mountain Resort.

Snowshoe Expedition: Explore the wooded snowshoe trails around the Bretton Woods Ski Area and the White Mountain National Forest with a guided tour from professional, Tatum Scheibler.

Snow Tubing: Tubes are provided for snow tubing and can be rented at the Stone Pillar Lodge located near the Bretton Woods Nordic Center.

Fat Tire Biking: Fat tire bikes can be reserved on a first come basic, first served basis at the Bretton Woods Nordic Center. Whether guests bring their fat bike, or guests can rent one of theirs, experience the winter cross-country riding on the trail systems, starting from the Bretton Woods Nordic Center. Additional guided tours led by Tatum Scheibler.