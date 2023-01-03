Through its All In Giving program, BankNewport is pleased to announce that it has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, based in Newport, to support the Center’s Building Hope Campaign, which includes the naming rights for its new food pantry.

“As a true community bank, supporting those who support our neighbors is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are extremely proud to contribute to the nonprofit community throughout Rhode Island who perform tireless and selfless work to care for those in need.”

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center was founded in 1922 and renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. The MLK Community Center’s mission is to nourish, educate, and support Newport County residents to improve their economic, social, and physical well-being.

“BankNewport’s incredible generosity to the Building Hope Campaign will transform the Center” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. “This grant will double the size of our food pantry, increasing food access and equity for thousands of people in our community. We are profoundly grateful.”