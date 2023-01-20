According to a recent press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rhode Island’s five counties have now been updated to the “medium” level for COVID-19 community levels. Providence County had previously been designated as “high.”

The CDC assesses the COVID-19 community level in every county in the United States each week, using case rates, hospital admissions data, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Despite the new community-level designations, the CDC emphasizes that everyone should continue to take certain preventive measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These include staying up to date on vaccinations, including booster doses, ventilating indoor spaces, avoiding contact with those who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, and following recommendations for isolation and exposure. People at high risk of becoming severely ill should also discuss additional prevention actions with their healthcare provider.

Additionally, the CDC recommends that people living in “medium” counties consider self-testing and masking when around those who are at high risk for severe illness.

The full recommendations by community level from the CDC are available online for the public to access.

