Meet your new best friend, Raven – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Raven is a 4-year-and-7-month-old female mixed breed.

Raven. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Raven;

Raven is a sweetheart who feels aaaall of the feels. She adores her humans, and displays her affection with gusto. Raven is shy meeting new people at first, but gains confidence with slow introductions from her own people. Raven has lots and lots of energy, and she’s a great running partner. She can even go the distance, and has clocked 8 miles! She would do really well with some agility work, because she can jump the highest rocks and scale the highest walls. Raven needs to be the only dog in her home, and she’d rather not play with other dogs. All the more time to spend loving on her people! You can meet Raven at our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.