Meet your new best friend, Maya– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Maya is a female Domestic Shorthair, approximately five years and nine months old.

“Maya is a special kitty, with a mind of her own! When Maya desires, she’ll rub up against you for attention, and will walk away when she’s had her fill,” the Potter League for Animals shares on tis website. “She may be wary of new people and visitors, but overtime will approach you with gentle headbutts once she approves of your presence. She loves to be pet around her head, and shoulders by the lucky chosen people she has grown to know and love. We are unsure how Maya would do living around cats, dogs or kids. A quiet home may just be what she needs”.

If you think Maya might be the perfect fit for your home, visit the Potter League Adoption Center in Middletown to meet her in person, or give the Potter League a call at (401) 846-8276 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring this loveable kitty into your life.