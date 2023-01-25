The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy at the Tiverton Public Library in February 2023.

Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile devices–even if you’ve never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a spot on our website. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, February 4th and 18th, for quick troubleshooting. Please call or check our website for drop-in hours.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Wednesday, February 1st, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Mondays, February 6th, 13th, 27th, and March 6th, 2:00-3:00pm

Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) Learning Circle

If you are interested (and overwhelmed) about buying a DSLR camera, if you have a DSLR still sitting in the box and don’t know where to start, or if you are using your DSLR and want to learn about all those buttons and menus, then this learning circle is for you! You are not required to attend every learning circle, just the ones you are interested in! Registration is required.

Tuesdays, February 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, and March 7th, 2:00-2:30pm

Power Half Hour: Microsoft Excel 2016

These are beginner courses for anyone who hasn’t used Excel or for those who need a refresher. We will supply you with a laptop and a practice document. You will learn about what kind of documents you can make, how to save and share files, along with the basics of cells, columns, rows and how to tackle those pesky items like merging and wrapping! Registration is required.

Wednesday, February 8th, 6:30-7:30pm

Monthly Poetry Workshop

Beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to: increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Space is limited; registration is required.

Friday, February 10th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, Wednesday, February 15th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing True Biz by Sara Novic. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Tuesday, February 14th, 3:30-5:30pm

Landscape Painting

Local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials are supplied. Registration is required.

Wednesday, February 15th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, February 16th, 1:00-2:00pm

Union Public Library Book Group

This month, the group will discuss The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson. Copies of the book are available at both libraries for check-out. All are welcome!

Friday, February 17th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Felt Bookmarks

This month, we will learn some basic stitching techniques to make a felt bookmark. Space and materials are limited. Please register to secure your spot.

Wednesday, February 22nd, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: News of the World

This month, we will be screening News of the World (2020; PG-13; 1h, 58min). A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. Based on the novel by Paulette Jiles.

Saturday, February 25th, 2:00-3:00pm

Art for Your Mind: Early New England Seascapes

Art For Your Mind is an engaging, educational, art observation experience designed to broaden the minds of its participants. Presentations are for people of all backgrounds – artists and non-artists alike. The featured topic, Early New England Seascapes, explores and interprets a selection of beautiful and interesting images by several prominent American artists, Fitz Henry Lane, Winslow Homer, and Edward Hopper, to name a few. Join local art historian Jill Sanford for an enjoyable hour of challenging yourself to see in new ways!

Monday, February 27th, 12:30-1:30pm

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Strays by Britt Collins. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.