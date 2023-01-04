Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold.

The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.

Another notable sale in Jamestown was 199 Conanicus Avenue, which sold for $1,536,000. This 4-bedroom, 3.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,964 square feet of living space. This home was originally listed for $1,425,000.

In Middletown, 105 Ellery Avenue sold for $1,125,000. This 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home has 2,280 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $1,125,000.

In Newport, 16 Bacheller Street sold for $685,000. This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home has 1,252 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $639,000.

In Portsmouth, 45 Harbor View Road sold for $410,000. This 3-bedroom, 1.1-bathroom single-family home has 1,636 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $420,000.

And 94 Ferreira Avenue, a 3-bedroom, 2.1-bathroom single-family home has 2,423 square feet of living space, sold for $845,900. This home was originally listed for $845,900.

In Tiverton, 23 Hayden Avenue sold for $230,000. This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home has 1,448 square feet of living space. This home was originally listed for $239,900.

In Portsmouth, 33 Sakonnet Drive sold for $285,000. This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home has 1,121 square feet of living space. This home was originally listed for $310,000.

Finally, a condominium located at 63 Conanicus Avenue Unit#C in Jamestown sold for $2,450,000. This 3-bedroom, 3.1-bathroom unit has 2,605 square feet of living space.

Overall, it was a strong week for the Newport County housing market, with multiple high-priced homes changing hands.

I’m Here To Help

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.