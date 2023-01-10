The first U.S. sitcom in television history went by the name of “Mary Kay and Johnny” and debuted in 1947 on the Dumont Network. Portraying the comedic misadventures of an uptight bank employee and his zany wife, the series was reportedly the first to show a married couple sharing a bed, making it all the more groundbreaking for its time. While only one complete episode is known to have survived, the genre it helped spawn has endured as a genuine cultural cornerstone, despite increased competition from a slew of alternatives.

The sitcom—or situational comedy—has become much broader in scope in the decades since it first debuted. Shows like “You’re the Worst” and “Rick and Morty” are technically sitcoms, in that they throw their characters into comedic, occasionally familiar situations. At the more traditional end of the spectrum are shows such as “The Goldbergs” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which infuse conventional formulas with contemporary characters, styles, and motifs, consequently luring in millions of viewers. Cumulatively speaking, situational comedy is not just alive and well: It’s everywhere.

In celebration of the sitcom in all its progressions and permutations, Stacker compiled a list of the best sitcoms of all time using IMDb data. Only English-language sitcoms released in the United States were considered, with every respective show needing at least 5,000 votes in order to qualify. In the case of a rating tie, the show with the higher vote count ranked higher on the list.

Counting down from #100, here are the best sitcoms of all time.

You may also like: 100 movies that became TV shows

Wilfred Productions

#100. Wilfred

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– On air: 2011-2014

For anyone who could swear their dog, on some level, has human characteristics, “Wilfred” might be the show for you. Adapted for American television from an Australian series by the same name, the show follows the main character Ryan Newman, portrayed by Elijah Wood, and his life as the only person who sees his neighbor’s shepherd Wilfred, played by co-creator Jason Gann, not as an actual canine, but rather a man in a dog suit.

Though the premise may sound light, the show was a darker comedy that explored themes of mental illness in addition to the low-hanging fruit of dog-based humor.

Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures

#99. New Girl

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– On air: 2011-2018

Starring Zooey Deschanel, this single-camera sitcom created by Elizabeth Meriwether follows the day-to-day life of a palpably quirky, newly single teacher named Jess after she moves into an L.A. apartment with three men she’s never met. With each new season, their friendships and relationships are a focal point of the show.

Twentieth Century Fox

#98. Fresh Off the Boat

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– On air: 2015-2020

Based on the bestselling memoir by celebrity chef Eddie Huang, this single-camera comedy from ABC follows Huang’s Chinese American family as it chases the American dream in 1990s Orlando. For young Eddie, that means exploring the wide world of American hip-hop while his father opens a Western-themed steakhouse.

During the show’s first season, Huang provided voiceover narration, but that gig quickly ended over creative differences.

Columbia Pictures Television

#97. The Critic

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1994-2001

Featuring the voice of Jon Lovitz, this animated comedy centers on New York movie critic Jay Sherman, who never seems to like any of the films he’s reviewing. The show originally aired on ABC but switched to Fox for its second season.

Not only did real-life critics Gene Siskel and Robert Ebert offer their take on season one, but they also made a guest cameo in a second-season episode. Speaking of cameos, Jay Sherman once guest-starred on “The Simpsons,” where he hosted a film festival and engaged in an epic belching contest with Homer.

20th Century Fox Television

#97. The Tick

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1994-1997

Like the aforementioned live-action version, this animated series was an adaptation of Ben Edlund’s comic book featuring The Tick, a satirical superhero. Parodies of many beloved traditional superheroes such as Batman, Captain America, and Aquaman, are common throughout the show.

Fox initially turned down the pitch from Edlund and writer Richard Liebmann-Smith but gave the pair five days to rewrite it. The network accepted the reworked concept. The series became a staple of Fox’s Saturday morning kids programming. “The Tick” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. If you’re a diehard fan of the original comic and have watched both the animated and 2001 series, you can also stream the third iteration and second live-action take on the cult classic produced by Amazon in 2016.

You may also like: 100 best sitcoms of all time

Columbia

#95. Sanford and Son

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1972-1977

TV legend Norman Lear adapted this popular sitcom from the British series “Steptoe and Son.” Set in L.A.’s Watts neighborhood, it follows a cranky junk dealer (Redd Foxx) and his family through various get-rich-quick schemes. Foxx later reprised his role for a short-lived CBS revival called “Sanford,” which ran for two seasons.

Cartoon Network Studios

#94. We Bare Bears

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 2014-2019

Three bears attempt to find their place in society in this popular animated series on Cartoon Network. Helping each bear along his respective way is a human named Chloe, a koala named Nom Nom, and Charlie—better known as Bigfoot. Though the three bears call themselves brothers, each is of a different species, meaning they’re more like siblings in spirit.

DreamWorks Television

#93. Undeclared

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 2001-2003

On the heels of “Freaks and Geeks” came this similarly short-lived series from Judd Apatow, which likewise went on to earn a cult following. In the show, college freshman Steve Karp is poised to have the time of his life in a co-ed dorm, until his recently divorced father shows up with plans to party.

To Apatow’s chagrin, Fox originally aired certain episodes out of order, with one episode never being aired at all. The sitcom never made it past its first season. Thankfully, bigger and better things lay in wait for not just Apatow, but a number of the show’s stars: Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Jason Segel, and Charlie Hunnam.

Comedy Central

#92. Reno 911!

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 2003-present

Putting a comedic spin on shows like “Cops,” this mockumentary takes a fly-on-the-wall approach toward the exploits of the Reno Police Department. To capitalize on the show’s popularity, a movie version, “Reno 911!: Miami,” came out in 2007. Before collaborating on this project, series co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney, and Thomas Lennon all starred together on the MTV sketch comedy show “The State,” a veritable cult classic in its day.

MTV Animation

#91. Rocko’s Modern Life

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1993-1996

An Australian wallaby named Rocko moves to the United States in this animated comedy, which aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon. Joined by a cow, a turtle, and a dog, Rocko deals with everything from troublesome vacuum cleaners to clogged toilets, all going down by way of a zany, surrealist aesthetic. One of the show’s animators was Stephen Hillenburg, who went on to create “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

You may also like: Best single-season TV shows

Cartoon Network Studios

#90. Dexter’s Laboratory

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1996-2003

One of Cartoon Network’s first Cartoon Cartoons, this animated series follows a genius named Dexter who performs experiments in his secret bedroom laboratory. Dexter’s parents may be none the wiser, but his annoying sister catches on to his antics, then tags along for a range of wacky sci-fi adventures.

Charles/Burrows/Charles Productions

#89. Cheers

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1982-1993

At over a decade on air, “Cheers” was one of the longest-running TV series. It centered on the lives and interactions of the owners and patrons of a bar called Cheers. The show’s memorable theme song called it a place “where everybody knows your name,” and this concept was the heart and soul of the series.

“Cheers” was instantly beloved even though the Neilsen ratings didn’t show it. It placed 77th out of 100 shows in its debut year. That same year, it earned 13 Emmy nominations and won 28 Emmys out of 179 nominations over its lifetime.

Danger Goldberg Productions

#88. Big Mouth

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 2017-present

This Netflix comedy series might host a range of young cartoon characters, but it’s most definitely not suitable for children. Specifically, “Big Mouth” takes an uncompromising approach toward teenage puberty, sparing no graphic detail. Comedian Nick Kroll co-created the sitcom and provides the voice for one of its most memorable characters: Hormone Monster. Fellow comedic talents John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele also lend their voices.

Lions Gate Television

#87. Weeds

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 2005-2012

TV legend Jenji Kohan created this hit series for Showtime, in which a desperate suburban widow (Mary-Louise Parker) resorts to pot-dealing to support her family. Like a semi-comedic predecessor to “Breaking Bad,” the show finds its protagonist coming up against a range of obstacles as she gains market share. In the process, she discovers that everyone from nearby neighbors to local politicians is privy to the occasional (or frequent) toke.

NBC Productions

#86. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– On air: 1990-1996

Saddled with a massive tax bill from the IRS, hip-hop star Will Smith (aka Fresh Prince) signed on to this NBC sitcom and rose to the foremost ranks of television. Of course, that was merely the beginning of what would eventually become an A-list movie career. In the show, Smith moves from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, where he influences all around him through his infectious, street-savvy personality. To this day, it’s hard not to see the words “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” without hearing the catchy theme song.

You may also like: Can you answer these real ‘Jeopardy!’ clues about TV shows?

Augenblick Studios

#85. Ugly Americans

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2010-2012

This subversive animated series from Comedy Central takes place in an alternate version of New York City, where monsters and humans coexist. As a social worker, Mark deals with his zombie roommate, demon boss, and succubus girlfriend, he struggles to maintain an optimistic disposition. Despite receiving high marks from the viewers who actually watched it, the show was canceled after two seasons.

Cartoon Network

#84. Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2000-2007

In this “Space Ghost” spinoff, former superhero Harvey Birdman reinvents himself as a third-rate attorney who mediates various legal matters between once-famous cartoon characters. Throughout most of the series, Harvey answers to crazed billionaire Phil Ken Sebben, voiced by Stephen Colbert. Although the series ended in 2007, it returned as an animated special in 2018, with Colbert on board to reprise the role.

Twentieth Century Fox

#83. Life in Pieces

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2015-2019

This CBS sitcom depicts a range of Short family milestones from multiple perspectives. To warm the crowd, each episode opens with the promise of “four Short stories,” representing a play on words. James Brolin, Dianne Wiest, and Colin Hanks star, among others.

343 Films

#82. NewsRadio

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 1995-1999

Taking viewers behind the scenes at New York’s #2 radio station, this NBC sitcom features a bevy of comedic talent, including Phil Hartman and Dave Foley. Also starring as the resident electrician is a young Joe Rogan, years before he became a UFC announcer and one of the world’s most successful podcasters. Infusing the workplace comedy format with a loose structure and genuine family dynamic, “NewsRadio” might fly under the radar these days. Still, some say it was among the decade’s best sitcoms.

3 Arts Entertainment

#81. Insecure

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2016-2021

Issa Rae co-created and stars in this comedy series about the adventures of a young African American woman (Rae) living in Los Angeles. In addition to chronicling her professional and personal exploits, the show tackles broader themes of loyalty, race, and self-esteem. It concluded after five seasons.

You may also like: 100 best TV shows of all time

Filmways Television

#80. The Addams Family

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 1964-1966

Released the same year as “The Munsters,” this similar sitcom was about a lovable, but macabre family of outsiders. Based on a cartoon series by Charles Addams, the show introduced audiences to classic characters Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, and Lurch. Like “The Munsters,” “The Addams Family” only ran for two seasons, but endured well past its cancellation date. In 1991, a star-studded movie version smashed expectations at the box office, though the same couldn’t be said for the 1993 sequel.

20th Century Fox Television

#79. Solar Opposites

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2020-present

Highlighting many of humanity’s strengths and shortcomings, this show follows four aliens who escape their planet before its destruction and crash land in middle America. Hulu picked up the show after originally being created for and shelved by Fox. In June 2021, the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Sony Pictures Television

#78. The Goldbergs

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2013-present

Based on the childhood experiences of creator Adam Goldberg, this ABC sitcom presents young Adam and his family in all their eccentric glory. The series brings the 1980s to life and even authentically reproduces Adam’s old bedroom, complete with the original posters. Providing narration as present-day Adam is comedian Patton Oswalt.

Big Jump Productions

#77. F Is for Family

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2015-2021

Comedian Bill Burr harkens back to a simpler era in this semi-autobiographical cartoon. Set in the 1970s, the show finds Burr tackling the voice of a foul-mouthed Irish-American named Frank Murphy, who lives in the suburbs with his wife and three children. Also featured are the voices of Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell.

20th Century Fox Television

#76. The Orville

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– On air: 2017-present

Created by “Family Guy’s” Seth MacFarlane, this Fox series takes the traditional “Star Trek” premise to new and exciting places. While a light-hearted and even mischievous rapport persists between the crew members of The Orville, the series isn’t afraid to dive into dramatic territory or expound upon several prescient themes.

You may also like: 15 TV shows that got worse after losing a star

Home Box Office (HBO)

#75. The Comeback

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2005-2014

On HBO’s “The Comeback,” Lisa Kudrow stars as out-of-work actor Valerie Cherish, who undergoes all sorts of embarrassing ordeals as she tries to relaunch her career. There to catch every moment is a somewhat bewildered camera crew. While the series itself is presented as found footage from an abandoned reality show. Co-created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, the acclaimed show failed to land with audiences during its first season in 2005 but was nevertheless brought back for a second and final season in 2014.

FX Productions

#74. Legit

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2013-2014

After premiering on FX, then trying its luck on FXX, this vulgar-but-earnest comedy from Jim Jefferies was canceled due to low ratings. Over the course of two acclaimed seasons, Jefferies and his friends set out to discover what it means to be a good person, though their approach isn’t exactly wholesome by traditional standards. Nowadays, the Australian comedian can be found over on Comedy Central, where he hosts a weekly talk show.

Janky Clown Productions

#73. High Maintenance

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2016-2020

Though the show most people are familiar with today aired on HBO in 2016, it actually got its start on Vimeo as a web series four years earlier. The show follows a weed delivery guy known only as “The Guy” around Brooklyn. Through his interactions with a new customer every episode, viewers get an intimate glimpse of a person who is otherwise one of the millions of nameless residents of NYC. The series has been praised for its ability to authentically portray feelings of loneliness and the value of human connection—even if it is with your weed delivery guy.

ABC Studios

#72. Galavant

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2015-2016

From “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman comes this musical comedy on ABC, which put a comedic twist on the Middle Ages and only lasted two seasons before getting axed. It tells the story of a knight named Galavant, who tries to rescue his true love, Madalena, from the evil clutches of King Richard. Neither the musical numbers nor the tongue-in-cheek tonality struck a chord with audiences, and the show continued to dive in ratings as it progressed.

FX Productions

#71. Reservation Dogs

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2021-present

Shot on location in Oklahoma, this acclaimed series centers on a group of Indigenous teenagers growing up on a reservation. It counterbalances important subjects such as crime and poverty with comedic antics and a semi-absurdist tone. Native filmmaker Sterlin Harjo co-created the show with Taika Waititi.

You may also like: Famous TV shows that ended in controversy

MTV Animation

#70. Daria

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 1997-2002

In this animated series, teenager Daria Morgendorffer maintains a dry, sardonic disposition while dealing with the complexities of adolescence. The character was first introduced in Mike Judge’s “Beavis and Butt-Head,” and named after one of Judge’s old classmates. Nevertheless, Judge was not involved in the spinoff, as he was busy working on other projects.

Hooptie Entertainment

#69. You’re the Worst

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2014-2019

What begins as a one-night stand becomes borderline romantic in this inventive series, which mixes comedy and drama to superb effect. Indeed, by exploring the toxic relationship between its two cynical leads, “You’re the Worst” vicariously tackles a range of modern themes.

20th Century Fox Television

#68. Raising Hope

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2010-2014

In this wacky sitcom, a man named Jimmy Bon Jovi Chance (Lucas Neff) impregnates a serial killer. He raises their baby, Hope, while the mother sits on death row. There to help is Jimmy’s oddball family, which includes his quirky mother, Virginia Slims Chance (Martha Plimpton), and great-grandmother Barbara June “Maw Maw” Thompson (Cloris Leachman).

Amblin Television

#67. Resident Alien

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2021-present

Alan Tudyk, Colorado’s resident alien, has a sinister mission: to kill all humans. After a crash landing on Earth in Patience, Colorado, he assumes the identity of the town’s doctor. The Syfy series follows Tudyk’s assimilation into human culture and his growing conflict over his mission to end human life.

Michael Jacobs Productions

#66. Boy Meets World

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 1993-2000

This ABC sitcom centers on an adolescent named Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), who experiences a range of comedic misadventures while coming of age in middle school, high school, and college. In Cory’s orbit are his best friend, Shawn, his principal and neighbor, Mr. Feeny, and his love interest, Topanga. In 2014, the Disney Channel debuted “Girl Meets World,” a follow-up featuring Cory and Topanga as a married couple and chronicling the exploits of their daughter, Riley.

You may also like: 100 best TV dramas of all time

5th Year Productions

#65. Workaholics

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2011-2017

Three inseparable slackers do everything but work in “Workaholics,” which aired on Comedy Central for seven seasons. Co-created by its three stars, Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Anders Holm, the series follows the trio from one harebrained scheme to the next, unleashing a bevy of crude jokes and memorable characters along the way. “Gotta be fresh,” goes the theme song, and for the most part, the show abides.

Embassy Television

#64. Married… with Children

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 1987-1997

“Married…with Children” set the stage for the new TV trope of the “jaded washout.” Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill, is the quintessential high-school-athlete-turned-middle-aged-misanthrope with, at best, an unremarkable but more often dysfunctional family. The show aired on Fox and never did well from a ratings perspective. When the show debuted, Fox was only a year old and not available to everyone in the country. Despite enduring growing pains as its host network tried to establish itself, “Married…with Children” developed a cult following.

20th Century Fox Television

#63. Malcolm in the Middle

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 2000-2006

Bryan Cranston plays the goofy patriarch of a dysfunctional family in this hit Fox series. Of course, star Frankie Muniz most frequently took center stage in “Malcolm in the Middle,” commonly breaking the fourth wall as he dealt with his rambunctious brothers and kooky parents.

20th Century Fox Television

#62. That ’70s Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– On air: 1998-2006

“Hanging out, down the street!” So goes the opening song for this Fox sitcom, which follows a group of Wisconsin friends as they hang out in the street, in the basement, in bedrooms, and anywhere else their parents can’t find them. It all goes down in the 1970s, hence the name, the clothes, the hairstyles, and the interior decorations. Several future stars, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace, bring the premise even further to life.

In an effort to capitalize on the show’s success, Fox released a spiritual successor, “That ’80s Show” which landed with a dull thud. Netflix may have more luck, though, with “That ’90s Show,” which is debuting on Jan. 19, 2023.

Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions

#61. Soap

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1977-1981

Poking brutal fun at daytime soap operas, this ABC sitcom serializes two concurrent family sagas, taking over-the-top melodrama to hilarious extremes. Accordingly, there was no premise too ridiculous throughout the show’s four seasons, not even alien abduction. Starring in a recurring role is a young Billy Crystal.

You may also like: Fan campaigns that saved TV shows from cancellation

Music Television (MTV)

#60. Clone High

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2002-2003

Co-created by Bill Lawrence, as well as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller—who would go on to helm films like “21 Jump Street” and “The Lego Movie”—this animated comedy puts some of history’s most famous figures in the same high school. Thanks to a secret cloning experiment, Abe Lincoln, JFK, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and Gandhi interact as 16-year-olds and grapple with modern-day issues like ADD and unrequited romance.

Cartoon Network

#59. Home Movies

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1999-2004

In this animated series, an aspiring 8-year-old director casts his friends in numerous homemade films. After a brief run on the UPN Network, the show was revived by Cartoon Network, where it became part of the original Adult Swim lineup. Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin and co-creator Loren Bouchard would later reunite on “Lucy: The Daughter of the Devil” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

CBS Television Network

#58. Get Smart

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1965-1970

Decades before the lackluster film adaptation was this riotous TV comedy from co-creator Mel Brooks. Based on a short-lived comic book series, “Get Smart” provides a farcical alternative to the James Bond franchise or shows like “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” In the series, bumbling Agent 86 and efficient Agent 99 take on KAOS, an evil organization continually bent on world domination.

Act III Productions

#57. One Day at a Time

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2017-2020

Streaming giant Netflix isn’t exactly known for traditional sitcoms, but “One Day at a Time” ranks among the few exceptions. Inspired by a previous show of the same name, the acclaimed series puts three generations of a Cuban American family under one roof, paving the way for all sorts of heartwarming comedy. TV veteran Norman Lear—who co-created the original sitcom upon which this one is based—serves as a writer and executive producer.

American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

#56. Abbott Elementary

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2021-present

In the vein of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” comes this mockumentary about a group of teachers in an underfunded public school. Created by Quinta Brunson and brought to life by a talented ensemble cast (including Brunson), the show tackles serious issues with a deft comedic hand. It won three Primetime Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

You may also like: When 20 popular shows jumped the shark

20th Century Fox Television

#55. Better Off Ted

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2009-2010

Set in a ruthless corporation where employees are treated like guinea pigs, this acclaimed series pokes fun at everything from American greed to the sitcom format itself. At the center of it all is Ted, an upper-level manager who tries to keep his soul intact while serving at the behest of his superiors. Despite being highly regarded by viewers and critics alike, the show didn’t make it past two seasons.

Slaverats

#54. Party Down

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2009-2023

Struggling actors work at a catering company to make ends meet in this cult classic from Rob Thomas, who went on to create shows like “Veronica Mars” and “iZombie.” Fortified by clever writing and a number of celebrity cameos, the show extracted terrific situational comedy out of its somewhat banal premise. Due to abysmal ratings, “Party Down” was canceled after two seasons but enjoys a loyal following to this day.

Skydance Media

#53. Grace and Frankie

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2015-2022

This well-received dramedy series from Netflix stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace and Frankie, two very different people who must seek common ground when they find out their husbands are in love with one another. The show came to viewers from co-creator Marta Kauffman, previous co-creator of a little show called “Friends.”

Home Box Office (HBO)

#52. Eastbound & Down

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2009-2013

Former baseball legend Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) returns to his hometown and lands a job as a gym teacher in this outrageous HBO comedy series. Co-created by McBride, “Eastbound & Down” is essentially a showcase for his character’s singular brand of misguided machismo. Despite wrapping up ages ago, the series continues to earn new fans.

Universal Television

#51. Master of None

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2015-2021

Comedian Aziz Ansari explores everything from modern romance to cultural divides in this popular Netflix series. Not only does Ansari play a fictionalized version of himself in the show, he even cast his real-life mom and dad as the parents of his character.

You may also like: 100 worst TV shows of all time

Bento Box Entertainment

#50. Bob’s Burgers

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2011-present

This animated series centers on the oddball Belcher family and their fledgling burger joint. The sitcom goes big on personality and usually concludes with a musical number during the end credits. A running gag is Bob’s “Burger of the Day,” which offers a play on words like the “Rest in Peas Burger,” the “Olive and Let Die Burger,” and so on. It was co-created by Loren Bouchard, previous co-creator of Cartoon Network’s “Home Movies.”

Paramount Television

#49. Frasier

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1993-2004

A former “Cheers” regular got a sitcom all his own in 1993, and the result was this highly rated award-winning series starring Kelsey Grammer in the title role. In the show, Dr. Frasier Crane moves back to his hometown of Seattle, having landed a job as a radio psychiatrist. As he dispenses advice to strangers, Frasier experiences his own psychological strife, butting heads with his equally pretentious younger brother (David Hyde Pierce) and “everyman” father.

Nickelodeon Animation Studios

#48. SpongeBob SquarePants

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1999-present

Combining impressive animation skills with a background in marine biology, Stephen Hillenburg created “SpongeBob SquarePants” and subsequently fried children’s brains, according to one study. Alarmist studies notwithstanding, the show about a talking sea sponge and his wacky friends remains a bona fide smash hit, complete with widespread merchandising, a range of video games, and two feature film adaptations.

Universal Television

#47. The Good Place

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2016-2020

Set in the afterlife, “The Good Place” follows its four main characters as they desperately try to avoid eternal damnation, resorting to every possible trick in the book. There to pull the occasional string is a demon named Michael, played by Ted Danson.

20th Century Fox Television

#46. Family Guy

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 1999-present

Saved from cancellation not once, but twice, Seth MacFarlane’s animated series now endures as a mainstay on the Fox network and in popular culture alike. Despite an opening theme song that laments the decline of old-fashioned values, “Family Guy” delivers an endless supply of raunchy jokes and morally bankrupt characters, skewering the traditional sitcom format.

You may also like: Classic TV quotes that are now part of everyday vocabulary

Warner Bros. Television

#45. The Big Bang Theory

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– On air: 2007-2019

“The Big Bang Theory” expertly blends old-school formulas with modern themes. Co-created by sitcom wizard Chuck Lorre, the show follows a group of self-professed geeks and their respective girlfriends as they bicker about everything big and small, and occasionally solve the universe’s greatest riddles.

Warner Bros. Television

#44. The Life & Times of Tim

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2008-2012

Utilizing relatively stark animation, “The Life & Times of Tim” follows its hapless title character through a series of awkward New York encounters. Each episode clocked in at just 12 minutes and commonly featured guest voices from a range of comedic talents, including Bob Saget, Jeff Garlin, Bob Odenkirk, Cheri Oteri, Aziz Ansari, and Daniel Tosh. While the show never caught on with a wide audience, it does retain a cult following.

BBC Studios

#43. Ghosts

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2019-present

This British ensemble series turns the stuff of scary movies into comedy gold, as various ghosts bicker amongst themselves inside a haunted estate. With plans to turn the property into a luxury hotel, a young living couple come up against the unruly dead. CBS debuted a U.S. adaptation in 2021.

Cartoon Network Development Studio Europe

#42. The Amazing World of Gumball

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2011-2019

Still going strong is this award-winning series on Cartoon Network, which takes place in the fictional town of Elmore, California, and chronicles the adventures of a blue cat named Gumball. Over the course of six seasons, the show underwent several stylistic changes in aesthetics and tone alike. It employs a range of visual styles within a given episode, including CGI, live-action, stop-motion, puppetry, and traditional animation.

FX Network

#41. The League

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2009-2015

In this endlessly quotable sitcom, a group of friends goes to ridiculous extremes while squaring off over fantasy football. The series debuted on FX, then moved over to FXX from 2013 to 2015. In the vein of shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” every episode of “The League” works off of an incomplete script, letting each cast member fill in the rest by way of improvisation.

You may also like: 25 of the most expensive TV series of all time

Blue Mountain State Productions

#40. Blue Mountain State

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2010-2011

True to its demographic, “Blue Mountain State” follows a group of college freshman football players as they get hazed, flirt with girls, crush skulls on the field, and turn in the occasional homework assignment. After three short seasons, the show was abruptly canceled, leaving its fans clamoring for more. In response, series co-creator Eric Falconer crowdsourced funding for a movie, which debuted on Netflix.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#39. Extras

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2005-2007

Ricky Gervais co-created and stars in this award-winning sitcom about a man named Andy Millman and his hapless search for movie stardom. It aired concurrently on HBO and BBC Two and straddles the line between British and American humor. Included throughout the show’s 13-episode run, which includes a 90-minute Christmas special, are too many celebrity cameos to count.

NBC Studios

#38. 30 Rock

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2006-2013

Winner of numerous Emmy Awards, this celebrated sitcom from Tina Fey takes place behind the scenes at a sketch comedy show in the mold of “Saturday Night Live.” Thanks to brilliant writing and a talented cast, the show slings jokes at the speed of sound. Starring alongside Fey is Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski, each of whom brings a distinct personality to the table.

20th Century Fox Television

#37. How I Met Your Mother

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– On air: 2005-2014

The story of how a man named Ted met the mother of his two kids provides the basis for this highly rated CBS sitcom. That said, the show primarily chronicles the comedic exploits of five best friends, while throwing in a clever mystery for good measure. Meanwhile, some fans wondered if Ted was, in fact, an unreliable narrator, implying that the events and characters weren’t being depicted accurately. According to Neil Patrick Harris’ who played a womanizer named Barney in the series—it’s a totally plausible theory.

Wellsville Productions

#36. The Adventures of Pete & Pete

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 1992-1996

Two red-headed brothers both named Pete are the subject of this quirky sitcom, which ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons. Originally based on a series of one-minute shorts, the show takes place in the fictional town of Wellsville and features regular appearances from Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Kate Pierson from the B-52s. Thanks to a distinct surrealist aesthetic, “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” appealed to kids and adults alike and retains a cult following more than two decades after its final air date.

You may also like: Best TV shows with the worst endings

Calvada Productions

#35. The Dick Van Dyke Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 1961-1966

The last sitcom to be shot in black and white, this certifiable classic stars Dick Van Dyke as a popular TV writer and Mary Tyler Moore his wife. The two made for such a convincing couple that a large number of viewers thought they were married in real life. Comedy legend Carl Reiner created the show and appears in 32 episodes.

CBS

#34. The Andy Griffith Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 1960-1968

A hunky-dory whistle sets the tone for this classic 1960s TV show about a small-town sheriff (Andy Griffith) who seems to deal with everything but actual crime in the town of Mayberry. Even though Griffith didn’t create the show, it’s said that Mayberry was inspired by his original hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina. Featured in the cast is a young Ron Howard.

3 Arts Entertainmen

#33. Broad City

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 2014-2019

In 2014, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson adapted their popular web series for Comedy Central, and this thoroughly modern TV show was born. Starring Glazer and Jacobson as their barely tweaked alter-egos, the show follows its wild leads on a range of unpredictable adventures throughout their beloved New York City. Comedian Hannibal Buress guest stars.

Dundee Productions

#32. Veep

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 2012-2019

Bolstered by laser-sharp dialogue, HBO’s “Veep” takes viewers inside the White House, where even the slightest faux pas can prompt a domestic or international crisis. Playing vice president (turned president, turned former president) Selina Meyer to perfection is actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who continues to dispel the myth of a “Seinfeld” curse.

ABC Studios

#31. Scrubs

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 2001-2010

This popular comedy goes down in Sacred Heart Hospital, where Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) deals with crazy patients and co-workers alike. Distinguished by its hyperkinetic style, each episode weaves multiple storylines together at breakneck speed, even taking the occasional dive into Dorian’s subconscious. The series aired on NBC for its first eight seasons and on ABC for its last two.

You may also like: 15 famous fictional bars from TV history

20th Century Fox Television

#30. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– On air: 2013-2021

“Law. Without the order.” So goes the tagline for this idiosyncratic comedy, which stars Andy Samberg as immature but skilled NYPD detective Jake Peralta. When he’s not butting heads with his superior or hitting on his co-worker, Peralta is known to be quite the crime-solver. Despite a loyal fanbase, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was canceled by Fox but subsequently picked up by NBC.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#29. The Larry Sanders Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 1992-1998

This legendary series from the late Garry Shandling takes viewers behind the scenes of a fictional late-night talk show. Eschewing a laugh track and conventional sitcom beats in favor of stark realism, the show influenced a slew of subsequent comedies. Over the course of five seasons, there is an endless array of celebrity cameos, though David Duchovny manages to stand out from the herd.

Desilu Productions

#28. I Love Lucy

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 1951-1957

Easily one of the most influential and enduring sitcoms of all time, “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball as the title character, a scheming housewife with big dreams of stardom. With help from friends, Lucy engages in countless ill-fated shenanigans, to the chagrin of her bandleader husband, Ricky Ricardo (played by real-life husband Desi Arnaz). It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to suggest that “I Love Lucy” both pioneered and perfected the sitcom format, or that Desi Arnaz invented the rerun. More than 60 years later, the show remains an absolute masterclass in comedy.

Sony Pictures Television

#27. The Boondocks

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2005-2014

Based on a controversial comic strip of the same name, this equally controversial Adult Swim cartoon centers on the Freemans, a Black family that moves into an all-white neighborhood. Rife with social commentary, the show pulls no punches in its depiction of various cultures, classes, stereotypes, and viewpoints. The show’s four seasons were spread out over nine years. Creator Aaron McGruder’s presence was missed in the final season.

Hat Trick Productions

#26. Derry Girls

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2018-2022

This Irish comedy series chronicles the exploits of teenage girls and their families against the fraught backdrop of the Troubles. It’s loosely inspired by the experiences of creator Lisa McGee, who grew up during the same time period.

You may also like: 50 best Western TV shows of all time

Cartoon Network Studios

#25. Regular Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2009-2017

Created by J.G. Quintel, this animated series commonly uses mundane scenarios as a gateway to a slew of surrealist adventures. At the heart of the action are a blue jay named Mordecai and a squirrel named Rigby, who tend the grounds at a local park. When establishing the world of “Regular Show,” Quintel reimagined characters he’d originally created for a now-famous short film, “2 in the AM PM.”

3 Arts Entertainment

#24. Louie

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2010-2015

Equal parts disturbing, revealing, depressing, and hilarious, “Louie” walks a mile in the shoes of stand-up comic Louis C.K. as he fumbles his way through life. Given revelations about the comedian in 2017, it’s hard not to view certain episodes or moments as being perhaps too candid, yet that was also part of the show’s initial appeal.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

#23. Schitt’s Creek

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2015-2020

In this tale of riches to rags, video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) goes bust and moves his family to Schitt’s Creek, a town he and his wife once purchased as a joke. Forced to rebuild their lives from the ground up, the spoiled Rose family must finally learn the true meaning of survival. The show originally aired on Canada’s CBC Network and then got picked up by the Pop Network. Starring alongside Levy is his real-life son and daughter, Dan and Sarah.

3 Arts Entertainment

#22. Silicon Valley

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2014-2019

Set in the rapidly changing world of tech, this HBO sitcom follows computer programmer Richard Hendricks as he tries to stay afloat. Even when the show isn’t capturing the zeitgeist, it’s still usually doling out a solid 28 minutes of entertainment. Meanwhile, co-creator Mike Judge is both a seasoned TV veteran and a former Silicon Valley engineer. Between that and the copious amounts of research performed by Judge and his team before each season, “Silicon Valley” delivers a striking amount of authenticity.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#21. Entourage

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2004-2011

HBO’s “Entourage” follows movie star Vincent Chase and his crew as they pursue the Hollywood dream, one conquest at a time. Lurking just beyond the million-dollar movie deals, fancy cars, and gorgeous women, however, is an unforgiving industry that seems ready to chew Vinnie up and spit him out at the drop of his next clunker. There to make sure it doesn’t happen is super-agent Ari Gold, played by Jeremy Piven.

You may also like: Major TV debuts from the year you were born

20th Century Fox Television

#20. Futurama

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 1999-2023

From Matt Groening of “The Simpsons” fame comes this animated comedy series, in which a pizza boy named Fry is accidentally frozen and wakes up 1,000 years into the future. After the culture shock wears off, Fry befriends a group of misfits, including an alcoholic robot named Bender and a one-eyed spaceship captain named Turanga Leela. After an initial run on Fox from 1999 to 2003, the show was resurrected by Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013.

Krasnoff Foster Productions

#19. Community

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2009-2015

Loosely inspired by his experiences, Dan Harmon created this NBC cult comedy about a former lawyer forced to enroll in community college. He meets a group of wacky friends and forms a small community within the larger one. The show pushed numerous creative boundaries, earning heaps of acclaim, even if it never caught on with a large audience. The star-studded cast includes Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, Ken Jeong, and Alison Brie.

20th Century Fox Television

#18. Modern Family

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– On air: 2009-2020

This ABC sitcom uses a mockumentary style format to explore family dynamics in the modern age, hence the name. An instant success when it debuted in 2009, the series managed to balance heavy themes with lighthearted comedy.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#17. Flight of the Conchords

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– On air: 2007-2009

This acclaimed HBO series follows New Zealand’s “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-fun-comedy folk duo” as it tries to break through in America. The show was co-created by Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, who play fictional versions of themselves and improvise many of the best lines. After getting off to a slow start, “Flight of the Conchords” had become a veritable cult sensation by the time it wrapped.

Cartoon Network Studios

#16. Adventure Time

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– On air: 2010-2018

For the legions of loyal fans, it was hard to say goodbye to “Adventure Time,” which delivered its final episode in 2018. Set in the Land of Ooo, the animated series pits a boy named Finn and his shape-shifting dog, Jake, against a range of sympathetic villains. It all comes to life through stunning animation and surprisingly complex character development. An average episode clocks in at 11 minutes and doesn’t waste a single second.

You may also like: 100 best TV episodes of all time

Fox Television Animation

#15. Archer

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– On air: 2009-present

When the characters in this animated comedy aren’t squabbling over petty issues, they’re out uncovering conspiracies and catching bad guys. For the most part, however, they’re squabbling over petty issues. As for Archer himself, he would make for quite the talented spy, were he not so frequently distracted by alcohol, women, his mother, interoffice politics, or some combination of the above. Needless to say, it all makes for essential viewing.

Universal Media Studios (UMS)

#14. Parks and Recreation

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– On air: 2009-2015

Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, this mockumentary-style sitcom chronicles the humorous exploits of various public officials. To give the show an authentic vibe, creators Greg Daniels and Michael Schur had assistants perform extensive research at local municipalities. In the wake of a poorly received first season, “Parks and Recreation” was restructured for its second season, which helped win over scores of critics, even if it never amounted to big ratings.

Amazon Studios

#13. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 2017-present

“Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is the brains behind this series on Amazon Prime, in which a 1950s housewife named Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) pursues a career in stand-up comedy. The show has won around a dozen awards and appears to only get better with age.

20th Century Fox Television

#12. Arrested Development

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 2003-2019

In the wake of his father’s arrest, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) finds himself tethered to his aloof, wealthy family in this wild comedy, which was canceled by Fox after three seasons and then picked up by Netflix. To distinguish itself from standard sitcom fare, “Arrested Development” relies on several stylistic devices, including voiceover narration by co-creator Ron Howard, time jumps, flashbacks, self-referential jokes, cutaways, and much more. Liza Minnelli delivers a reliably funny guest performance as family matriarch Lucille Bluth’s arch-rival (also named Lucille).

Comedy Central

#11. South Park

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1997-present

This beloved animated series continues to turn crude satire into high art after 25 seasons and counting. The show takes place in the eponymous town and follows eccentric characters on outrageous but often socially relevant misadventures. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a whopping $900 million deal with Paramount+ in 2021, which included new episodes and various movie specials.

You may also like: 50 of the best ‘SNL’ skits

Twentieth Century Fox

#10. The Simpsons

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– On air: 1989-present

Here’s a show so influential and comprehensive that “The Simpsons did it” endures as a popular meme—thanks to “South Park,” that is. Indeed, for its first nine seasons, in particular, this animated Fox comedy skewered society, pushed boundaries, and reinvented television for the modern era. Meanwhile, the love and devotion between each member of Springfield’s Simpson family remains palpable, giving the show an earnest core. That this wildly inventive sitcom became the longest-running scripted series on primetime TV in 2018 feels secondary to its previous cultural accomplishments.

Production Partners

#9. Curb Your Enthusiasm

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 2000-present

“Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David brings his particular brand of comedy to this uproarious HBO series, which finds him playing a slightly fictionalized version of himself. Impervious to the norms of society, David manages to turn even the most mundane situation into a showdown of epic proportions. Behind the scenes, a talented cast of comedians uses improvisational skills to make the magic happen.

DreamWorks Television

#8. Freaks and Geeks

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 1999-2000

The quintessential cult comedy, “Freaks and Geeks” aired for just one season before being canceled, subsequently earning itself an incredibly loyal fanbase. In the show, an intelligent girl and her younger brother navigate the complex world of high school with help from a group of outsiders. Even though a disproportionate number of cast members went on to enjoy wildly successful careers, at least a few of them wish the series would have lasted longer. Seth Rogen claims he once cornered a former NBC executive and took him to task over the premature cancellation.

Netflix

#7. BoJack Horseman

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 2014-2020

“BoJack Horseman” tells the story of a washed-up TV actor of the equine variety who is eager to reclaim his former glory. As he flounders around Hollywood, BoJack complains about everything under the sun and battles all sorts of personal demons. The show holds up a harsh, albeit humorous, mirror to the entertainment industry.

Ruby’s Tuna

#6. Ted Lasso

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 2020-present

The Apple TV+ streaming service hit a bullseye with this feel-good sports sitcom starring Jason Sudeikis as the title character. Hailing from the world of American college football, Lasso is unexpectedly chosen to coach a struggling British soccer team. Among its many Primetime Emmys, it won for Outstanding Comedy Series.

You may also like: 50 famous firsts from TV history

FX Productions

#5. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– On air: 2005-present

What began as an $85-spec pilot is now a bona fide comedy sensation. The show is about a group of sociopathic friends who try to run an Irish pub, but mostly engage in a bunch of completely harebrained schemes. It first aired on FX, then moved to FXX in 2013.

West-Shapiro

#4. Seinfeld

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– On air: 1989-1998

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this iconic series upended the sitcom format at every turn, in part thanks to a strict “no hugging, no learning” policy. Chronicling the misadventures of four selfish New York friends, the show got off to a slow start, then launched into the ratings stratosphere during its fourth season. In the time since, the series hasn’t lost an ounce of its comedic luster, which helps explain why Hulu dropped more than $100 million for streaming rights. Along with “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld” is arguably the most influential TV comedy of the modern era.

Warner Bros. Television

#3. Friends

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– On air: 1994-2004

NBC’s “Friends”—about the exploits of six BFFs living in New York City—is about as close to perfect as a modern, traditionally formulated sitcom can get. Carried by impeccable writing and an infectious cast, the series invokes extreme levels of viewer engagement. One might even suggest that the undivided loyalty between Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe solidifies the bond between the show and its audience. Sealing the deal is an endless supply of brilliant gags.

NBC Universal Television

#2. The Office

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– On air: 2005-2013

The gold standard among mockumentary-style sitcoms, this NBC series adapted a Ricky Gervais comedy for American audiences and struck a major chord in the process. While the everyday exploits of a paper company may not sound like the stuff of timeless comedy, a group of memorable characters and an endless stream of guest actors made it work for nine seasons.

Harmonius Claptrap

#1. Rick and Morty

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– On air: 2013-present

The intergalactic misadventures of a boy named Morty and his grandpa Rick continue to take the world by storm. Like its two intrepid explorers—or at least one of them—the show remains committed to pushing the boundaries of its own potential. As a result, viewers simply never know what they’re going to get with any given episode. They just know it’ll be wildly inventive and laugh-out-loud funny.

You may also like: 50 best sci-fi shows of all time

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site