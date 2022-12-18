The Newport Historic District Commission will hold a meeting on December 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of items related to the preservation and maintenance of properties in the historic district. The meeting will be held remotely in compliance with Governor McKee’s executive order on COVID-19.

One of the main items on the agenda is the consideration of the adoption of a revised solar policy. The commission will discuss the proposed changes and take input from the public before making a final decision on the policy.

The commission will also review continued applications for modifications to existing properties, including the replacement of windows and doors, the removal and replacement of chimneys, and the construction of additions. These applications have been continued from previous meetings and will be discussed in further detail at the upcoming meeting.

In addition to these continued applications, the commission will also review a number of new applications for renovations and repairs to properties in the historic district. These include the installation of new gutters and downspouts, the replacement of windows and doors, and the construction of additions.

The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed through phone, internet, or video conference. Members of the community are encouraged to attend and provide input on the various items being discussed.

See the full agenda