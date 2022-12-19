University of Rhode Island’s Men’s Basketball team has announced that their game against Milwaukee on Thursday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Multiple players and staff members have tested positive for the virus, leading to the decision to cancel the game for the safety of all involved.

The cancellation is a significant blow to the Rams, who were hoping to build on their early season success with a victory over Milwaukee. It is unclear at this time if the game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for the matchup will be refunded, while those with tickets through mini-plan packages will have the option to either receive a refund or exchange their tickets for a future game. The Ryan Center Box Office can be contacted at 401.874.7267 or via email at tickets@theryancenter.com for more information.

Despite the disappointment of the cancellation, the Rams are focusing on the task at hand and preparing for their next scheduled game, the Atlantic 10 opener at Duquesne on December 31st. The team remains optimistic and determined to have a successful season, despite the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.