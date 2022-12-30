With the help of a Rhode Island man, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022.

TSA released the list in an on-line video it posted on the agency’s YouTube account.

The item from the airport that ranked as #3 on the Top 10 List?Read on . . .

TSA officers at JFK Airport on December 22 stopped a Rhode Island passenger who was traveling with two jars of peanut butter in a checked bag when the bag triggered an alarm. Upon closer inspection, the TSA officers removed parts of a disassembled .22 caliber handgun that had been artfully concealed in what was packaged to look like two unopened jars of peanut butter. Each of the firearm parts had been wrapped in plastic and stuffed into the center of the jars. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

.@TSA officers at @JFKairport pulled disassembled gun parts that were concealed inside plastic wrap and stashed inside two peanut butter jars from a Rhode Island man's checked bag yesterday. He was arrested by @PANYNJ Police. He's also guaranteed to get a lump of coal from Santa. pic.twitter.com/R5hzvBhW7R — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2022

When the checked bag triggered an alarm in a Terminal 8 X-ray unit, a TSA officer opened the bag and upon closer inspection uncovered the concealed firearm parts. TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who came to the checked baggage room, confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal, and arrested him.

