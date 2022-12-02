The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided its weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

“Bridge rehabilitation and demolition will continue along Route 138 for the overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Weather permitting, a shift is scheduled for installation along Route 138 eastbound at the overpass bridges overnight on December 12, and a new traffic pattern with the opening of the new Connector Road, also overnight on either December 15 or 16. Additional travel advisory information will be sent out prior to this work. The new Connector Road will be striped, excavation for drainage and wetland work will continue near JT Connell Highway and the new Connector Road, and we’ll also install Rapid Flashing Beacons for the pedestrian crossings at the roundabout. Mast arm work will occur site wide, the wood rail installation near the cemetery will continue, as will grading and installation of the stone base at the rail track adjacent to the shared use path. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to guide vehicles through all work zones.”

Phase 2 is scheduled to finish in 2024, according to RIDOT’s website.

More information on the project can be found here.