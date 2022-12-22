As the Ukrainian President arrived in Washington, DC, the Federal delegation from Rhode Island was quick to show their support and admiration for his bravery in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion.

Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement praising President Zelenskyy’s historic visit and thanking him for his nation’s vital role in the defense of Ukraine. Reed also called for Congress to pass a bipartisan appropriations package to provide needed aid to Ukraine, and emphasized the shared values of freedom, democracy, and self-determination that unite the two nations.

President Zelenskyy’s speech was inspiring & reaffirming. His words reflect the bravery, hope, and fortitude of Ukrainian troops and civilians.

Congressman David Cicilline also expressed his support for Ukraine, calling Russia’s invasion “illegal and barbaric” and stressing the importance of standing with Ukraine in the fight for democracy against autocracy.

Representative James Langevin welcomed President Zelenskyy to the United States and praised his courageous resistance in the face of loss. Langevin expressed his admiration for Ukraine’s bravery and his anticipation for the Ukrainian President’s address to Congress.

Welcome, @ZelenskyyUa, to the United States.



In the face of unimaginable loss, your courageous resistance in the name of freedom is an inspiration to the rest of the world.



I look forward to hearing your address tonight.



As President Zelenskyy met with President Biden and addressed a Joint Session of Congress, the Federal delegation from Rhode Island stood in solidarity with Ukraine and pledged their support in the ongoing fight for freedom and democracy.