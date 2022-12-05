A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in November to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.

According to court documents, during a six-week span, while under surveillance by DEA agents, Patrick sold over a pound of meth pills to a law enforcement confidential informant. The pills were quickly seized by DEA agents.

On November 10, 2021, members of the task force conducted a court-authorized search of Patrick’s residence and seized approximately 189 grams of pills containing methamphetamine, two scales, and other items used in the distribution of narcotics.

At sentencing today, U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Patrick to thirty-six months of incarceration, to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney G. Michael Seaman.

The Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force is comprised of personnel from the DEA; Rhode Island State Police; the East Providence, Cranston, Coventry, Newport, North Kingstown, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket and Amtrak Police Departments; and Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.