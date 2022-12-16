Point32Health Foundation announced today grants totaling $700,000 to seven food banks in the region. Each organization will receive $100,000 to increase capacity to respond to the growing community need for emergency food support.

“In a time of increasing need, food banks and their partners in community play a critical role, distributing millions of pounds of food and other essentials to people who need it most,” said Greg Shell, chair of the Point32Health Foundation Board of Directors and partner at Goldman Sachs. These investments anticipate an increase demand for a basic human right—access to food.”

These investments support general operations, including staff salaries, the purchase of fresh and non-perishable food, and fuel costs for distribution. Funds also will go to advocacy efforts that promote system and policy changes addressing root causes of hunger, and aligned with the new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

“Food banks face increased costs, unprecedented inflation, supply chain challenges, and reductions in volunteers and other community supports,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health. “This funding will help respond to these immediate needs as well as support advocacy to address the root causes of food insecurity.”

Grants go to:

Connecticut ($100,000)

· Connecticut Foodshare, Wallingford, Conn.

Maine ($100,000)

· Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn, Maine

Massachusetts ($300,000)

· Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Hatfield, Mass.

· Greater Boston Food Bank, Boston, Mass.

· Worcester County Food Bank, Worcester, Mass.

New Hampshire ($100,000)

· New Hampshire Food Bank, Manchester, N.H.

Rhode Island ($100,000)

· Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Providence, R.I.