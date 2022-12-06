Robert J. Medeiros, 75, of Portsmouth, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Carreiro) Medeiros.

Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

He went on to work for Waste Management as a scaler for many years.

He leaves his brother Joseph Medeiros and his wife Joyce of Portsmouth, and his nieces Kristine O’Brien and her husband Steven of Middletown and Robin Lima and her husband Edmundo of Portsmouth. He also leaves his grandniece Ashley Sacrey and grandnephew Sean O’Brien.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.