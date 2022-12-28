Margaret Berard (née Grey), age 85, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away on December 25, 2022.

Margaret was born on July 17, 1937, in Woonsocket, RI, to Michael and Madeline Grey. She received her Nursing degree from Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. On August 20, 1960, she married Raymond A. Berard. She had a long career in Nursing at Newport Hospital and after getting her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Boston College, continued on as an instructor at Newport Hospital and Salve Regina.

In addition to her loving husband, Raymond, of 62 years, she is also survived by son Mark Berard and wife Charlotte, daughter Johanne Upton and husband Raymond Smith, daughter Kris Mullen and husband Jim, and son John Berard and wife Laura; sister Mary Jane McGinley; grandchildren Kalie Morrissette and husband Tyler, Sarah Berard and husband Caleb Bernacchio, Anya (Mullen) Peters and husband Dennis, Rachel Berard and partner Tucker Barry, Emma Mullen, Madeline Mullen, Sophia Berard, and Ava Berard; great grandchildren Grace, Isla, LydiaMarie, Joseph, and Mary; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by many.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Madeline, son-in-law David Upton, and grandson Michael Berard.

Margaret loved being a New Englander: from the stuffed quahogs at Georgia’s in Narragansett, to lobster rolls at Nubble Lighthouse in Maine, clam chowder at the Black Pearl in Newport, coastal drives reminiscing about her childhood vacations on Hampton Beach, and sailing with her husband on their sunfish in the Sakonnet River. If it had to do with seafood, the ocean, or her family and friends, she was happy. Margaret enjoyed nothing more than catching up with friends and family either on the phone or during her daily walks and drives through the neighborhood. Whether you were family, friend, or new acquaintance, she was an empathetic listener to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

A viewing will be held at Saint Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 9:30am to 10:30am, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. She will be laid to rest at Trinity Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to your local food pantry, a cause in which she felt strongly.