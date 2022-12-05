Elaine M. (Fucile) Faria, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony E. Faria Jr.

Elaine was born on February 22, 1948 in Newport, RI to the late John and Concetta (Quattrucci) Fucile. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a hair dresser in a local hair salon. Once she had her children she decided to do daycare in the home so she could be home to watch her children grow up. Elaine loved to shop, and was one of QVC’s biggest customers.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Anthony E. Faria Jr., her children; Michael A. Faria and fiance Melissa Olsen, of Exeter, Tami L. Silvestri and husband Kevin, of West Warwick, her brother; John Fucile, of FL, and her granddaughter; Gwen Faria, of North Kingstown.

Besides her parents, Elaine is preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Fucile and Norman Fucile.

Services for Elaine will be private.