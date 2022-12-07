Ms. Clayre Edwards, age 66, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 26, 2022.

Clayre was born in Newport, RI to George and Clayre (Sullivan) Chamberlin. She was the wife of the late Charles Edwards.

Clayre enjoyed spending time on the water, sailboats, and lighthouses. She was an avid reader and collector of all things Mickey Mouse. Clayre was a caregiver for many years and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Clayre is survived by her children, Ian Edwards, Shannon Edwards, Keehln Edwards, and her brothers, Kevin Chamberlin, and Terrance Chamberlin, both of Middletown. She will also be missed by her granddaughters, Savannah, Raven and Mya, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her parents, George and Clayre Chamberlin.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the North End Club, 26 Brookdale Rd., Middletown, RI.