Newport Police Department

The Newport Police Department today announced that it will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” during the daytime of December 11, 12, and 16.

Newport Police Department says in a press release that Mission Blue Santa is an effort to ” reward drivers around the city for their good driving”.

When a Uniformed Patrol Officer observes a good driving act during their patrols, Newport Police says that the officer will make contact with the driver and hand them a gift card which was provided by local community businesses.

Newport Police Department says that Mission Blue Santa is a continuing effort of community relations and public safety.

