The Newport Police Department today announced that it will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” during the daytime of December 11, 12, and 16.

Newport Police Department says in a press release that Mission Blue Santa is an effort to ” reward drivers around the city for their good driving”.

When a Uniformed Patrol Officer observes a good driving act during their patrols, Newport Police says that the officer will make contact with the driver and hand them a gift card which was provided by local community businesses.

Newport Police Department says that Mission Blue Santa is a continuing effort of community relations and public safety.