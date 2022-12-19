Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums.

What Sold

One of the notable sales was a single-family residence in Tiverton, listed for $250,000 and selling for $230,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom and is 1,819 square feet in size. This property was located at an address that was not provided.

Another notable sale was a single-family residence in Portsmouth, located at 21 Linda Avenue and listed for $489,000. This home sold for $492,000 and has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and is 1,524 square feet in size.

A particularly high-end sale was a single-family residence in Newport, located at 673 Bellevue Avenue and listed for $7,250,000. This luxurious home sold for $6,676,300 and, has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and is 9,803 square feet in size.

There were also a number of multi-family sales in the area, including a unit in Middletown located at 4 Rego Road and listed for $549,000. This property sold for $550,000 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is 3,028 square feet in size. Another multi-family unit in Newport, located at 11 Brewer Street and listed for $960,000, sold for $950,000. This property has eight bedrooms, and four bathrooms, and is 2,528 square feet in size.

In addition to these multi-family sales, there were also a number of single-family home sales. A home in Jamestown, located at 90 Cole Street and listed for $1,200,000, sold for $1,050,000. This property has three bedrooms, and four bathrooms, and is 3,150 square feet in size. Another single-family home in Newport, located at 38 Dudley Avenue and listed for $599,999, sold for $575,000. This home has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and is 2,784 square feet in size.

There were also sales of single-family homes in Portsmouth, located at 45 Watson Drive and listed for $475,000, and in Newport, located at 21 Homer Street and listed for $519,900. Additionally, a condominium in Newport, located at 27 HIGH Street #2 and listed for $1,299,000, sold for $1,225,000. This property has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 2,026 square feet in size.

Finally, a single-family home in Tiverton, located at 281 Riverside Drive and listed for $850,000, sold for $863,333. This property has three bedrooms and one bathroom and is 1,131 square feet in size.

Overall, it was a busy week for real estate sales in Newport County, with a diverse range of properties changing hands.