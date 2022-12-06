Over 170 families skipped the mall and instead visited “Santa Clause for a Cause” at the Newport Car Museum on Sunday (Dec. 4). The event benefitted the Four Hearts Foundation in its focused effort to rebuild the Portsmouth (R.I.) Community Playground. In addition to telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas (and receiving a professional photo of it), kids wrote letters to be delivered to the North Pole, made magic reindeer food, and participated in story time yoga sessions, among other things.

“We felt so much magic in the air as the community came together to celebrate the holiday season while raising money for the new adaptive and inclusive playground,” said Kateri Buerman, who along with Laurel Polselli founded the organization in May of 2022. “Thanks to our amazing community, we are well on our way to completing this project and have raised over $200,000 to date.” (The fundraising goal is $500,000.)

Buerman and Polselli pay special thanks to Kelsea Godek Photography, Little Dream Soft Play Rentals, Miss Jen from Island Art Spot, Miss Olivia from Portsmouth Public Library, Miss Jodi Reed from Jodibees Tutoring and Mindfulness, and all the volunteers who helped.

“We would not be this successful in our “Let’s build a playground!” initiative without all of the unwavering support,” said Buerman. “We are proving when you work together, magical things can happen!

Donations to the playground can be made at fourheartsfoundation4@gmail.com. Follow the progress on Facebook https://bit.ly/FHPlayRebuild and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fourhearts_foundation/ .

The Newport Car Museum is located at 1947 West Main Rd., Portsmouth (401-848-2277).