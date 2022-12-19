The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Boston Harbor and Narragansett Bay, effective until 4 AM EST Tuesday. This advisory warns of hazardous conditions for small craft due to strong northwest winds of 15 to 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts and waves around 3 feet.

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1031 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 ANZ230-236-200445- /O.CON.KBOX.SC.Y.0123.000000T0000Z-221220T0900Z/ Boston Harbor-Narragansett Bay- 1031 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves around 3 feet. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Narragansett Bay. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.