What’sUpNewp columnist Jay Flanders cooked up a variety of delicious dishes in his Tiny Kitchen Magic series in 2022.

On November 7, Flanders braised chicken in beer, creating a flavorful and tender meal. In October, he served up salmon burgers, a healthy and tasty alternative to traditional beef burgers.

September’s Tiny Kitchen Magic featured a roasted beet and goat cheese salad, a colorful and nutritious dish. In July, Flanders whipped up a refreshing fennel and apple salad.

May’s column featured a honey Dijon herbed pork dish, a sweet and savory meal that was a hit with readers. In April, Flanders cooked up a root vegetable hash, a hearty and flavorful dish that was perfect for the colder weather.

In March, Jay taught us the way with his Thai-inspired Peanut Chicken. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, Flanders treated his readers to a delicious shrimp scampi(ish) dish in February.

Overall, Flanders’ Tiny Kitchen Magic column has provided readers with a wide range of tasty and creative dishes to try in their own kitchens.