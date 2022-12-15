Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
anyaivanova // Shutterstock
#30. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,070
– Employment: 101,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)
Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Surveyors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,260
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
Gearstd // Shutterstock
#28. Mechanical drafters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,300
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,650
– Employment: 47,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)
Canva
#27. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,150
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– Employment: 10,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($93,540)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($92,190)
Canva
#25 (tie). Environmental engineering technologists and technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,630
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,590
– Employment: 14,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)
Canva
#25 (tie). Electrical and electronics drafters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,630
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 20,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#24. Web and digital interface designers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $81,520
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
Canva
#23. Environmental engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $89,750
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Canva
#22. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $89,780
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#21. Architects, except landscape and naval
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $92,300
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#20. Network and computer systems administrators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $94,070
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $95,500
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#18. Computer programmers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $98,380
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#17. Chemical engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $98,490
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#16. Web developers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $98,870
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Industrial engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $100,970
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
Canva
#14. Mechanical engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#13. Information security analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $102,310
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Canva
#12. Civil engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $102,760
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#11. Data scientists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $103,540
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
Canva
#10. Computer systems analysts
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $104,850
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Database administrators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $105,780
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#8. Actuaries
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $105,850
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#7. Computer hardware engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $107,450
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#6. Computer and information research scientists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $111,880
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
Canva
#5. Electrical engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#4. Materials engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $119,710
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#3. Software developers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $121,860
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#2. Electronics engineers, except computer
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $123,590
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
IBM Research // Flickr
#1. Computer network architects
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $135,110
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
