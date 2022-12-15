Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#29. Surveyors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,260

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#28. Mechanical drafters

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,300

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,650

– Employment: 47,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#27. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,150

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 10,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($93,540)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($92,190)

#25 (tie). Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,630

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 14,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#25 (tie). Electrical and electronics drafters

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,630

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 20,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

#24. Web and digital interface designers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $81,520

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

#23. Environmental engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $89,750

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#22. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $89,780

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#21. Architects, except landscape and naval

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $92,300

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $94,070

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $95,500

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#18. Computer programmers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $98,380

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#17. Chemical engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $98,490

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#16. Web developers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $98,870

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#15. Industrial engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $100,970

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#14. Mechanical engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#13. Information security analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $102,310

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#12. Civil engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $102,760

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#11. Data scientists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $103,540

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#10. Computer systems analysts

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $104,850

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#9. Database administrators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $105,780

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#8. Actuaries

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $105,850

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#7. Computer hardware engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $107,450

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#6. Computer and information research scientists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $111,880

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#5. Electrical engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#4. Materials engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $119,710

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#3. Software developers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $121,860

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#2. Electronics engineers, except computer

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,590

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#1. Computer network architects

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $135,110

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

