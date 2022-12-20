Lila Delman Compass recently announced the sale of a modern condo located in the heart of Newport’s Historic Hill District. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom unit, located at 27 High Street, Unit 2, sold for $1,225,000.

The buyer was represented by The Chad Kritzas Team of HomeSmart Professionals, while the seller was represented by Kevin Fox, Compass Sales Associate.

The light-filled condo boasts a single-level, open floor plan with clean, contemporary lines and a wall of windows that allow natural light to flood the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Other features include pine floors, a gas fireplace, and a video intercom system. The building, which was built in 2018, also includes an elevator and a parking garage with bonus storage space.

