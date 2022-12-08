Greenlove today announced its 26th water bottle filling station donation to the Compass School in Kingston, RI, to help reduce the detrimental impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

The Compass School community pledged at the hydration station’s reveal ceremony to adopt and implement a four-point anti-plastic pledge as follows:

“ I will Refuse single-use plastic whenever and wherever possible,

“ I will Reuse durable, non-toxic straws, utensils, to-go containers, bottles, bags, and more,

“ I will Reduce my plastic footprint,

“I will Rethink what I can’t refuse, reduce or reuse

The reveal ceremony agenda also included a fun and educational skit, Plastic vs. No Plastic, “gladiators.” In addition, students created posters about the detrimental effects of plastics, and an Ambassador was selected for each classroom to carry the message forward.

Click here to watch the inspiring video of The Compass School students in action -> Compass School Hydration Station Reveal

The Compass School, founded on environmental sustainability and social responsibility principles, is a public charter school for grades K to 8th and a National Green Ribbon School. The US Dept. of Education recognition was awarded to the Compass School based on the school’s resource efficiency, health and wellness practices, and sustainability education. Further, The Compass School features the largest vegetable, herb, and flower school garden in the State. The gardens provide opportunities for the students to connect with the land and learn where food comes from, giving them fundamental skills and instruction on how to grow food. The school’s project-based curriculum integrates academic disciplines and prepares its students to be environmentally responsible citizens.

Greenlove is excited to partner with the well-deserving Compass School as its green journey continues.

The Greenlove Foundation is a Newport, RI-based environmental non-profit organization. Greenlove was founded in memory of Kendra L. Bowers and aims to educate and inspire people to change their habits to benefit the environment through its educational awareness program and by donating water bottle filling stations to schools, recreational organizations, and parks. Greenlove water bottle filling stations have saved over 1,000,000 bottles from waste.

For more information on The Greenlove Foundation, visit www.greenlovefoundation.org or their Facebook or Instagram page.