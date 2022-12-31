Drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads this evening as a dense fog advisory has been issued for the region.

The National Weather Service warns that visibility may be reduced to as low as one-quarter to one-half mile in some areas, making for hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory is in effect until 4 AM EST on Sunday and includes the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham.

If you must drive during this time, be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. It is also a good idea to allow extra time for your journey as the fog may cause delays.

Stay safe and be mindful of the potentially dangerous conditions on the roads.

Radar valid at 1:49 pm on December 31. Image via National Weather Service

Dense Fog Advisory

Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,

Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket,

Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and southern

Rhode Island, including Cape Cod, the islands and the cities of

Fall River, New Bedford, Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New

Shoreham.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If driving, slow down, use your

headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

