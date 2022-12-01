Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie? Apparently so, as it’s a part of the exciting Christmas lineup at the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center (The JPT) this holiday season.

After a busy summer and fall, The JPT has added several holiday films to an already busy December calendar. The venue will host an exciting lineup including new releases, family-friendly classics, and crowd-pleasing favorites.

The fun begins on Thursday, December 1 with A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story on the big screen. A Nottingham Playhouse production, it was filmed live for cinemas during the 2021 stage run at London’s sumptuous Alexandra Palace Theatre and filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR from December 2 – 8, it stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in The Banshees of Inisherin, which plays December 9 – 15. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Families won’t want to miss the matinee showing of Elf on December 10 at 2 pm. Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home, it’s free admission to the film with a donation of a canned good or packaged food item to benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Center Jr. Community Center.

Spectacle Live continues its successful concert series at The JPT this month with the John Pizzarelli Trio live on December 16 and Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas live on December 17.

The holiday films continue on December 20 with Die Hard, on December 21 when What’sUpNewp & The JPT hosts our annual National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party, on December 22 with The Santa Clause, and on December 23 with a screening of the 1954 classic White Christmas.

December Schedule:

December 1: A Christmas Carol: The Ghost Story

December 1: Ticket To Paradise

December 2 – 8: TAR

December 9 – 15: The Banshees of Inisherin

December 10: Elf

December 15: National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing

December 16: John Pizzarelli Trio Live!

December 17: Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas Live!

December 20: Die Hard

December 21: What’sUpNewp & The JPT host National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party

December 22: The Santa Clause

December 23: White Christmas

December 27: Metropolis (Complete Version) with live score by Jeff Rapsis

The full schedule and tickets for all upcoming shows are available by clicking here.