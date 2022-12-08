Get ready to bring home Holiday happiness with Potter League for Animals! The Potter League announced today that through December 20, they are hosting a “Block Party” Adoption event where the community can adopt a blocky-headed dog (six months of age or older) for a $50 adoption fee.
The Blockhead (said with affection) is a term used to describe a variety of breeds including bulldog breeds, bull and terrier breeds, and mastiff breeds, ranging from small to very large, according to the Potter League.
Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines, training discount, collar, and a small bag of Hill’s Pet Food. Regular adoption process applies.
The Potter League invites the community to stop by their Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown and check out all of the fantastic blockheads they have available for adoption.