The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather.

The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their grand entrance to light the Town tree and Christmas decorations with help from some friends, according to organizers.

“Everyone, regardless of age, is permitted to be a kid again as we officially welcome the Holiday season in Bristol, the Bristol Christmas Festival shares on its website.

For more information and updates, click here.