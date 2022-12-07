The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the appointment of Edward A. Magro as Development Director.

Mr. Magro was previously the Executive Director of Development at Bryant University, where he led the university’s $111 million “Bold Future” campaign, according to ALT.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed to ALT,” said Tom Hockaday, board chair in a statement. “His extensive experience in fundraising and donor relations will be a tremendous asset to the organization. It is a critical time for Aquidneck Island in terms of land conservation and watershed protection, and we look forward to accelerating our efforts with Ed on our team.”

According to the ALT, Mr. Magro received a B.A. from Trinity College, CT, and a J.D. from New York Law School, NY. He received an M.P.A. from Roger Williams University following a legal career, in which he was a partner in the NY firm Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker. He lives in West Kingston, RI.

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 94 properties covering 2,775.61 acres of land on Aquidneck Island or over 11% of the island’s total acreage.

Magro will join the land trust on December 12, 2022.