Meet your new best friend, Mishka – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Mishka is an 8-month-old female Husky, Siberian/Mix.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Mishka;

Meet Mishka! She is a gorgeous husky/mix pup who also happens to be a tripod. With three legs, Mishka still loves a good long walk in the woods or a trip to the beach, and continues to love living her life to the fullest! Although she’s friendly with other dogs on walks, she’d do best in a household where she’ll be the only pet, and with older teens and adults who have experience with her breed. Mishka is a Special Adoption. If you’d like to know more about her, or schedule a meet and greet, please email our Behavior Services Manager, Paul Nadeau pnadeau@potterleague.org

If you’d like to meet Mishka, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.