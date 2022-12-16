Meet your new best friend, Bukowski– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Bukowski is a 4-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bukowski;

Mr. Bukowski is a very sweet, almost five year old handsome man looking to find a lap to settle down in. This love has lived with another cat before and would happily do it again in his next home. He has never lived with dogs or children though! He promises to love you and keep your lap warm. If you think Bukowski is the kitty for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the Adoption Center to meet him today!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.