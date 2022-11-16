Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large-elect and Mayor-elect, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday, November 18 at 4 pm.

We’ll chat about his campaign and what he thinks resonated with voters, what he hopes to accomplish on the council, what his goals are as Mayor, and more! Tune on in live below or watch anytime afterward.

Newport’s Council-elect met on Tuesday night for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term. The Council-Elect made the informal decision to nominate Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, the top vote-getter in last week’s election, as Council Chair/Mayor and Lynn Underwood Ceglie as Vice Chair.

The official vote for Mayor and Vice-Chair will take place following the inauguration of the new council on December 1.