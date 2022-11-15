Newport’s Council-elect met on Tuesday night for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term.

Council-elect present for the meeting were Angela McCalla, David Carlin, Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Lynn Ceglie, Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, and Mark Aramli. Charlie Holder, Ward 2 Councilor, was absent.

The Council-Elect made the informal decision to nominate Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, the top vote-getter in last week’s election, as Council Chair/Mayor and Lynn Underwood Ceglie as Vice Chair.

Current Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano nominated Xay, and the vote was unanimous.

See more Nominations open for Mayor. Chair Napolitano nominates @XayForNewport as the top vote getter, saying he worked hard. McCalla seconds. Unanimous support (7/?). - Advertisement - November 15, 2022

Third Ward Council-Elect David Carline nominated Lynn Underwood Ceglie for Vice Chair. All were in favor except for First Ward Councilor Angela McCalla who voted nay.

See more Nominations open for vice-chair. Councilor elect Dave Carlin for Ward 3 makes a nomination for Lynn Ceglie. All in favor except for Ward 1 Councilor Angela McCalla, who votes nay. Passes.

Mayor/Chair will be @XayForNewport and Vice-Chair will be Lynn Ceglie (8/?). — Emily Conklin, MS (@emzconk) November 15, 2022

The official vote for Mayor and Vice-Chair will take place following inauguration of the new council on December 1.

When the caucus was announced last week, Xay provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement regarding the meeting;

“The stories and hopes for the future of Newport I’ve heard firsthand from the community showed up at the polls this week with historic results. - Advertisement - Given that outcome, I am looking forward to having an open discussion on how to build a unified team to capitalize on the diversity of perspectives and experience of this new council. We will deliver results while serving the community humbly, with respect, and with fresh eyes toward the future. Through this campaign, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know my fellow councilors and councilors-elect and I’m confident we share that vision. It will take all of us working together to move Newport forward and I am hopeful for what lies ahead.”

Xay will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday at 4 pm. We’ll chat about his campaign, what he hopes to accomplish on the council, and more! Tune on in live or watch anytime afterward on whatsupnewp.com.

The Role of the Mayor

- Advertisement -