A Woonsocket man today admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy that trafficked hundreds of grams of fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Nelson J. Davila, 28, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Davila participated in a conspiracy with Gregory Ortega, 33, of Woonsocket, in which multiple purchases and deliveries of fentanyl were executed. Davila admitted that the amount of fentanyl trafficked as a result of his conduct was at least 280 grams but less than 400 grams.

Davila is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023. The defendant’s sentence will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Ortega is currently detained and awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Zechariah Chafee, Richard B. Myrus, and G. Michael Seaman.

The matter was investigated by the FBI Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force.