PROVIDENCE – A West Warwick man appeared in federal court today on federal firearm and drug charges, brought after West Warwick Police, investigating allegations of domestic violence that occurred at the man’s residence, discovered and seized seven firearms, nearly a kilo of cocaine, and more than one-half million dollar in cash, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

It is alleged in charging documents that, in the early morning of October 31, 2022, Geovhan Rashaine Thomas, 35, held a woman against her will, repeatedly verbally and physically assaulting her and threatening to shoot her. The alleged victim told police that, about an hour after the incident began, as she was being allowed to leave the residence with her two children who witnessed the alleged assaults, Thomas retrieved a firearm from a bedroom. The woman alleged to police that she previously saw Thomas handle firearms inside his residence on numerous occasions.

West Warwick Police sought and executed a state arrest warrant charging Thomas with forceable confinement, domestic assault, domestic disorderly conduct, and obstructing an emergency call to police. Members of the West Warwick/Coventry Police Departments Regional SWAT team also executed a court-authorized search of Thomas’ residence and allegedly seized seven firearms, five of which were loaded, one of them with no visible serial number; 827.6 grams of cocaine; and approximately $575,000 in cash.

Thomas, already being held in state custody on domestic violence charges, appeared today in U.S. District Court, charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms. A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

According to court records, Thomas was previously convicted in Rhode Island state court on unrelated drug charges.

The matter is being prosecuted in U.S. District Court by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey P. Veroni.

The West Warwick Detective investigating this matter is assigned to the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.