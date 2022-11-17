The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 2:22 am EST Nov 17, 2022

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. West wind 14 to 17 mph.