Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, with an estimated cash option of $596.7 million.
This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game, according to Rhode Island Lottery. The largest previous Powerball jackpot was the $1.586 billion annuity jackpot won on January 13, 2016, by winning tickets sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee. The largest Powerball jackpot won in RI was $336.4 million on February 11, 2012. Rhode Island has had a total of 8 Powerball jackpot winners since the game began.
Since this roll began on August 4, the Rhode Island Lottery has paid out more than $1 million in prizes to Rhode Island players, with six tickets winning $50,000 each and one winning $150,000 with Power Play added.
Powerball tickets are $2. Power Play can be added for an additional $1 and multiplies all non-jackpot prizes. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. on WPRI.