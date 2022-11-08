A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the delayed Monday, Nov. 7 drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed this morning at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Powerball jackpot that eluded players for three months was finally hit on the 41st draw of the jackpot run. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won.