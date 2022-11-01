The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was announced this morning just days after the eleven-time GRAMMY winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales around the world. Taylor’s critically acclaimed album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tourwill be supported by (each artist’s dates are listed on the graphic below) Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. It will be presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG). 

To ensure tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour get into the hands of fans, Taylor Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.  Fans can register HEREfor the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan starting now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase.  Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix.

In addition, through Capital One’s multi-year partnership with Taylor Swift, an exclusive premium allocation of tickets has been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15th at 2PM local venue time through November 17th at 10PM local venue time or until supplies last.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

U.S. DATES

DATE CITYVENUE
March 18Glendale, AZState Farm Stadium
March 25Las Vegas, NVAllegiant Stadium
April 1Arlington, TXAT&T Stadium
April 2Arlington, TXAT&T Stadium
April 15Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium
April 22Houston, TXNRG Stadium
April 28Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6Nashville, TNNissan Stadium
May 12Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field
May 13Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field
May 19Foxborough, MAGillette Stadium
May 20Foxborough, MAGillette Stadium
May 26East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
May 27East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
June 2Chicago, ILSoldier Field
June 3Chicago, ILSoldier Field
June 10Detroit, MIFord Field
June 17Pittsburgh, PAAcrisure Stadium
June 24Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium
July 1Cincinnati, OHPaycor Stadium
July 8Kansas City, MOGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15Denver, COEmpower Field at Mile High
July 22Seattle, WALumen Field
July 29Santa Clara, CALevi’s® Stadium
August 4Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium
August 5Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium 

