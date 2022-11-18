Is it me, or does there seem to be more live music than ever before? I’m sensing it’s a sign of the times, as Covid wanes, and folks want to get back out there and socialize. Maybe we just appreciate it more. So it’s tough to just pick six, but here are a few ideas for great music around Rhode this weekend.

Friday: Amy Winehouse on a good night! I was quite impressed earlier this year when the Lisa Kay-led Winehouse Project played at The Met in Pawtucket. The band returns Friday night at 8PM, bringing a tight, yet loose, sound, totally re-creating the Amy Winehouse vibe. Click here for details.

Friday: Indie music is where it’s at! Check out the soulful indie rock sounds of LA-based Drugdealer, a band stopping by the Columbus Theatre in Providence Friday. The band blends multiple genres to create a fresh upbeat sound. Reverend Baron opens. Click here for details.

Friday: A songwriting clinic awaits. The Foolproof Friday Songwriter Series returns to Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket Friday with a fine lineup of local artists. Head to Foolproof Brewery to experience the sounds of Mark Cutler, Nate Cozzolino and host Steve Allain. Click here for details.

Saturday: Support local music organizations! Erin McKeown first arrived on our radar when they were a student at Brown University in the late 1990s. The singer-songwriter has established a nice career since, which includes writing for theatrical productions. Read our interview with Erin from earlier this week here and check out their show, produced by Newport Live at the Jamestown Art Center at 7PM. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Local legends! Check out a great weekend of jazz and blues at Chan’s in Woonsocket with a pair of nationally respected local artists Duke Robillard and Scott Hamilton. Robillard’s guitar wizardry has seen him share the stage with Bob Dylan among others, and Hamilton is regarded as one of the top tenor sax players in the world. Shows begin at 8PM both nights. Click here for details.

Sunday: Don’t forget to wear your tie-dyes! Another in a series of great shows comes to the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center Sunday when The Sixties Show takes the stage. The band meticulously recreates classics of the 1960s on vintage instruments and Read our interview with Craig O’Keefe from the band here to learn more. Click here for details.