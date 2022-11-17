With gift-giving season finally here, there will be lots of opportunities to shop locally. We’re highlighting a few events that feature local crafts and merchants along with a lot more happening around Rhode Island this weekend.

Thursday: Don’t miss the opening reception tonight as WUN photographer Rick Farrell joins fellow photog Richard McCaffrey for their exhibition “Then and Now” at the Dryden Gallery, 1350 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. The exhibit, which runs until January 7, pairs McCaffrey’s music photos from the 1970s and 1980s with Farrells from the 2000s. Click here for details.

Saturday: TV host, actress, podcaster, and comedian Nikki Glaser stops by The Vets in Providence for her show “One Night with Nikki Glaser.” Hear what the popular Cincinnati, Ohio native and Comedy Central regular has to say … a few tickets remain for Saturday’s show. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Good Trade Makers Market returns to the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence this weekend with over 100 of the region’s best independent makers and manufacturers for a shopping experience like no other. Your $7 ticket included a complimentary beverage. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Head to the Historic Park Theatre and Event Center for a Holiday Market featuring top local artists and artisans. The event begins at 11AM both days with Saturday featuring a Drag Show at 2PM starring Gia Devaroux & Ladda Nurv and music with Jake Hunsinger on Sunday. Click here for details.

All Weekend: A Christmas for Carol, a play written and directed by Daniel Lee White, makes its world premiere at the Newport Playhouse this weekend. Described as “a hilarious Christmas show about Carol and her co-workers,” the show is sure to be a lot of fun. Click here for details!

All Weekend: A holiday season highlight opens this weekend when Sparkling Lights at Breakers in Newport returns for a third year. Walk the half-mile trail and see illuminated snowmen, reindeer, and more before a visit to Santa’s village. Warming stations, snacks, and drinks will be available. Click here for details.