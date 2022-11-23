The holiday shopping season is upon us. Supply chain issues may impact big box stores, but there are dozens of local options out there for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select six of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of our favorite art and gift shops.

Eileen on Thames – 452 Thames Street, Newport. Eileen on Thames is a gift and stationery store dedicated to the Eileen Graphics brand based in Newport. Find greeting cards, ornaments, and more in the new store which was voted 2021 “Best Gift Shop in Newport County” by Rhode Island Monthly. Details here.

Duris Studios – 480 Thames Street, Newport. Stop by Duris Studio, known for creating fine personalized jewelry from start to finish. Details here.

Ohanga Newport – 225 Goddard Row, Newport. Part gallery, part store, Ohanga sells a wide variety of local products from local artists. Check out their Garden City Cranston store as well. Details here.

Charter Books – 8 Broadway, Newport. Not only Newport’s best bookstore, Charter Books has gifts, vinyl music, and more this holiday season. Details here.

The Stadium Gallery – 1 Bowens Wharf, Newport. The place to go for MLB, MFL, NHL, NBA and college sports prints, posters, framing and more. Details here.

Kristen Coates Art and Home – 152 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Check out the high-end gallery curated by nationally recognized artist Kristen Coates. Details here.

Blink Gallery – 89 Thames Street, Newport. The popular gallery features fine art and breathtaking photographs from Newport photographer Alexander Nesbitt. Details here.

Made in Warren Artist Co-Op – 476 Main Street, Warren. Find one-of-a-kind creations from over 30 artists from around the Warren area. Details here.

Sheldon Fine Art – 59 America’s Cup Ave., Newport. Find high-end and decorative artwork for your home or office at one of Newport’s favorite galleries for over 30 years. Details here.

The General Store – 19 Long Wharf Mall, Newport. The General Store has “unique, affordable, and fun” gifts for everyone in the family. Details here.