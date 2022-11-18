Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home at 31 Patten Drive in Little Compton has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood).

Among the four spacious bedrooms and three full baths is a large primary suite with its own office and a private bath offering radiant heat, a river stone shower, and jetted tub. The attached two-car garage supplies plenty of protected storage space, while two outdoor decks and an outdoor shower complete this special property offering Little Compton living at its finest.

Come see for yourself! Schedule your own private showing by contacting Amy Chafee at 401-932-7283.