Rhode Island Commerce Corporation – in partnership with six regional tourism bureaus and close to 20 hotels and resorts – is delighted to launch the state’s second annual Rhode Island Hotel Month.

The sale period begins Black Friday, November 25, 2022, for stays January 1-31, 2023, in which both visitors and locals will be able to save up to 50% on an Ocean State escape. Offering luxe yet affordable getaways, Rhode Island is home to nearly 400 miles of New England coastline, a renowned culinary scene, and outdoor adventures aplenty.

“January is the perfect time for a well-deserved vacation or staycation, to relax, refresh, and focus on the year ahead. It’s our pleasure to continue to provide travelers and locals a chance to begin the New Year relaxing in one of our beautiful hotels,” said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. “Thanks to the support of our wonderful lodging partners, visitors and Rhode Islanders can experience a wellness retreat on our coasts, a culinary journey throughout the state, and a vast selection of diverse hotels in every region of Rhode Island, known for their superior service.”

Participating hotels by region include the following:

Blackstone Valley

  • SureStay Plus Hotel

Block Island

  • Avonlea Jewel of the Sea
  • The Waverly III at Block Island Cottages & Suites

Newport County 

  • Admiral Fitzroy Inn
  • America’s Cup Inn
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham
  • The Hilltop Inn

Providence

  • Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Providence Downtown
  • Hotel Providence

South County 

  • A Shore Thing at Charlestown Beach
  • Shelter Harbor Inn
  • The Break Hotel
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott, North Kingstown
  • Weekapaug Inn

Warwick & West Bay 

  • Courtyard Providence / Warwick
  • Hampton Inn – Coventry
  • NYLO Providence Warwick Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
  • Sonesta Hotel Warwick

Previously known as “Hotel Week RI,” which took place in January 2020 and 2021, the state has opted to extend this promotion, for the second year running, to an entire month. With savings ranging from 30%, to as high as 50% off, indulge in a trip to one of the Ocean State’s most renowned destinations. Visit Block Island’s Avonlea Jewel of the Sea, with nightly rates starting at $100. The famed Hotel Providence, in the heart of the city, starting at $120 per night or the coast of Rhode Island, Newport, with a stay at America’s Cup Inn, offering rates starting at $79 a night.

For the full list of promotions or to book a stay go to VisitRhodeIsland.com. Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Travelers are encouraged to share their experiences on social media tagging @VisitRhodeIsland and using the hashtag #HotelMonthRI and #VisitRhodeIsland.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.