The Salve Regina University’s Seahawks’ Hockey Team is hosting its second annual Mental Health Awareness Night at a home game against the University of New England on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the St. George’s School Hockey Rink. Proceeds will again be donated to Newport Mental Health; last year’s event raised $6,500.

The event began last year as a way to recognize the widespread mental health challenges in our community, but particularly among the younger generation. Some members of the hockey team had experienced depression and anxiety themselves, as had witnessed mental illness and suicides among friends. They wanted to bring the discussion of Mental Health out in the open to help bridge the gap.

With a year’s experience under their skates, organizer Anthony Azzano ’23 and fellow teammates are planning another meaningful and enjoyable evening. This year’s game falls within Salve Parents’ Weekend and they are also working with area minor hockey teams such as Newport Whalers, so they are expecting a good crowd.

Early sponsors include O’Brien’s Pub and No Solo.

There is a $5 entrance fee and raffle items and baskets from local businesses and donors will be available. Monies raised from the entry fee and raffles, along with the sale of Seahawks’ hockey jerseys, will benefit Newport Mental Health, a community mental health center providing behavioral health services regardless of income level or insurance.

