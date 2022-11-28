Newport Mental Health CEO and President Jamie Lehane drops the ceremonial first puck at Saturday’s Mental Health Awareness Night, a fundraiser for the organization. Anthony Azzano ’23 of the Salve Regina Seahawks was student organizer of the event. PHOTOS BY GEORGE CORRIGAN for Salve Regina University

The Salve Regina University’s Seahawks’ Men’s Hockey Team and its supporters raised over  $10,000 for Newport Mental Health through its 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, Nov.  19. 

The game against the University of New England took place over Parents Weekend and drew a packed crowd of over 225 to the St. George’s School Hockey Rink. After campus parking filled, dedicated fans climbed the hill from 2nd beach to support Salve hockey and mental health. It was a thrilling night of hockey, too, with the Seahawks winning 6-4, following a come-from-behind victory over UNE, the ninth-ranked team in the country. 

According to Newport Mental Health, the Mental Health Awareness Night initiative began last year as a way to recognize the widespread mental health challenges in our community, but particularly among the younger generation.

Seahawks’ Men’s Hockey  players drove the initiative designing a collectable game jersey that was sold to raise funds, and throwing  events on campus to get students excited. Student efforts were led by Anthony Azzano ’23. Salve alum Abbie  Williamson ‘22 organized and ran a bake sale. O’Brien’s Pub and Stephen Connett Jr. provided sponsorship of  the event. NOSOLO, a local mental health committed apparel brand founded by John and Sarah Toracinta  played prominently in the success of the event raffle. 

Newport Mental Health President and CEO Jamie Lehane dropped the ceremonial first puck. Said Lehane,  “Thanksgiving came early for Newport Mental Health. My hat is off to Coach Zech Klann and Athletic  Director Bill Villareal for so successfully developing character and compassion in their student-athletes. This  generation gets it. We should all feel comfortable talking about mental health, and know that it is ok to seek  help if you need it.” 

Newport Mental Health, a federally Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic offers evidence-based mental health services to the 82,000 residents of Newport County, regardless of ability to pay.  

